Ten people killed in apartment fire in France

The local authority for the Lyon/Rhone region said the fire was first reported to emergency services at 3.12am and by 3.25am around 170 firefighters and 65 fire trucks were at the site, The Guardian newspaper reported on its website.

Emergency services reported that the fire broke out in a seven-storey apartment block in the Mas du Taureau neighbourhood. The fire started on the ground floor of the 1960s apartment building and reportedly spread fast to the upper floors, filling stairwells with smoke. The children who died were aged from three to fifteen.

Another four people are in a critical condition while 10 others, including two firefighters, have been injured.

Authorities said the cause of the fire is not known at this stage.

MNA/PR