UK says open-minded over sending longer-range weapons to Kyiv

Speaking to parliament, Wallace was asked by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the possible supply of longer-range missile systems to Kyiv to destroy or damage drone launch sites.

"I constantly review the weapons systems we could provide," Wallace told parliament, Reuters reported.

"We too have in our armour potential weapons systems that are longer and should the Russians continue to target civilian areas and try and break those Geneva Conventions, then I will be open-minded to see what we do next," he said, referring to agreed basic humanitarian principles during the war.

Ukraine has accused Russia of using "kamikaze" drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles, to hit energy infrastructure and other targets.

Britain has committed 3.8 billion pounds of support for Ukraine since February this year, including the supply of weapons, military training and humanitarian assistance.

Rishi Sunak visited Kyiv in one of his first foreign visits since becoming British prime minister in October, hoping to cement Johnson's promise that British support for Ukraine would be steadfast regardless of the leader.

