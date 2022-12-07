2 killed, 25 wounded in fierce clashes in Iraq’s Dhi Qar

Stating that two people were killed and 25 others were wounded on Wednesday’s clashes, a local official in Dhi Qar Governorate announced that concerned authorities will investigate the incident.

According to the reports, citizens of Dhi Qar are protesting breach of promises of officials of this province that have not been realized.

A couple of weeks ago, dozens of university graduates protested in the city of Nasiriyah in Dhi Qar province of Iraq and closed the two bridges of the city to vehicles.

The demonstrators asked the local authorities of this province and the Iraqi government to provide them with jobs in public centers.

