Clashes erupt between Syrian forces, terrorists in Daraa

According to Syrian sources, fierce clashes began between the country's security forces and terrorists on Monday evening.

An intelligence patrol of the Syrian Air Force, consisting of four military vehicles, encountered armed terrorists while entering a southern neighborhood in the city of Dael.

A number of Syrian forces were martyred and injured, the sources said, adding that a number of civilians were also injured during the conflicts.

The Syrian army dispatched its military equipment to the conflict areas in Dael.

SKH/FNA 14010922000106