Dec 13, 2022, 3:00 PM

Clashes erupt between Syrian forces, terrorists in Daraa

TEHRAN, Dec. 13 (MNA) – Fierce clashes broke out between Syrian security forces and terrorists in the city of Dael in the northern suburbs of Daraa.

According to Syrian sources, fierce clashes began between the country's security forces and terrorists on Monday evening. 

An intelligence patrol of the Syrian Air Force, consisting of four military vehicles, encountered armed terrorists while entering a southern neighborhood in the city of Dael.

A number of Syrian forces were martyred and injured, the sources said, adding that a number of civilians were also injured during the conflicts.

The Syrian army dispatched its military equipment to the conflict areas in Dael.

