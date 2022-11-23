  1. Politics
US senators urge White House to send armed drones to Ukraine

TEHRAN, Nov. 23 (MNA) – A bipartisan group of 16 US senators has asked the President Joe Biden administration to consider giving Ukraine advanced drones to fight Russia.

In a Tuesday letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the signatories, including members of the Senate Armed Services Committee, urged the secretary to supply Ukraine with MQ-1C, also known as Gray Eagle, drones, The Wall Street Journal reported.

"The long-term upside of providing Ukraine with the MQ-1C is significant and has the potential to drive the strategic course of the war in Ukraine’s favor," the legislators wrote in the letter.

The legislators asked Austin to explain by November 30 why the Pentagon had so far refused to provide Ukraine with MQ-1C drones.

Among the signatories were Sen. Joni Ernst (R., Iowa), Sen. James Inhofe (R., Okla.), who is the outgoing ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, Sen. Tim Kaine (D., Va.), Sen. Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) and Sen. Mark Kelly (D., Ariz.).

