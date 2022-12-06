3rd airfield reportedly attacked with drone inside Russia

A drone attack has set an oil storage tank on fire at an airfield in Kursk, the Russian region’s governor has said, according to Western media including Reuters and the Guardian newspaper.

The development comes a day after Ukraine appeared to launch audacious drone attacks on two military airfields deep inside Russian territory.

Roman Starovoyt, the governor of the Kursk region bordering Ukraine, said on the Telegram messaging app there were no casualties from the attack and the fire was “localized”.

Video footage posted on social media showed a large explosion lighting up the night sky followed by a substantial fire at the airfield 175 miles (280km) from the Ukrainian border. At daybreak a large column of black smoke was still visible above the site.

