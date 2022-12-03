Iran begins procedures to build Darkhovin Nuclear Plant

The Darkhovin Nuclear Power Plant is a planned nuclear power plant located about 70 kilometers south of Ahvaz, Iran at the Karun river, as part of the nuclear program of Iran.

The nuclear power plant will be operational under a pressurized water reactor (PWR) system.

PWRs constitute the large majority of the world's nuclear power plants. In a PWR, the primary coolant (water) is pumped under high pressure to the reactor core where it is heated by the energy released by the fission of atoms.

The construction of this power plant is in line with the mission of the Atomic Energy Organization to produce nuclear electricity through the construction of local nuclear power plants.

The approximate time for the implementation of this plan is 8 years.

