According to the statement released by the provincial IRGC headquarters in Isfahan, Reza Dastani was assassinated on Monday morning while he was leaving for his workplace.

He was shot with a firearm and taken to the hospital, where he succumbed despite the efforts of the doctors, the statement added.

According to the statement, efforts are being made to identify and arrest the perpetrators of the assassination of martyr Dastani.

MNA/IRN84955909