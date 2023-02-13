Tehran seeks Indian investment, activation of Chabahar Port

“Concerning connectivity, India and Iran are partners in Chabahar. We’re looking for investment from India and activation of Chabahar. India and Iran are the main founders and partners of the International North-South Transportation Corridor. We're looking forward to the future," Ilahi told Asian News International.

The Iranian envoy mentioned that Iran and India have had a longstanding relationship throughout history.

"Energy and connectivity are two key pillars of our ties. We believe that despite the sanctions, autonomic strategies of India are a key support for restarting cooperation and trade in energy, " he said.

The envoy added that Iran, India and Russia are the main partners in the INSTC project.

Speaking at the 44th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, Ilahi said, "India is of special importance to the Islamic Republic of Iran. The recent cordial meeting between the president of Iran and PM Modi is proof of this."

The Iranian envoy called India and Iran natural partners, citing historical ties between the two countries.

"Commonalities and historical ties of India and Iran, and their independent approaches, as well as their complimentary economic capacities, have turned them into natural partners, " he said.

Ilahi stressed that energy has been an important area and external pressure is there but India's strategic autonomy is still the biggest support for the continuation of this cooperation. Connectivity has been another field of cooperation between Iran and India.

Indian Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the chief guest at the event, said, "India and Iran share incomparable civilizational links. It is believed that Indians and Iranians belonged to one family before the Indo-Aryan civilization and lived together with one common language."

"There seems little doubt that the Indus Valley Civilization had contact with the contemporary civilization of Iran. There was trade between the coast of southern Iran and India through the Persian Gulf and the Arabian Sea. This link grew as our civilization progressed," he added.

Sonowal noted that India and Iran are strong partners in the region for enhancing connectivity through the International North-South Transportation Corridor.

"INSTC holds a promising future and Chabahar Port will play a vital role in the corridor," he said.

MNA/PR