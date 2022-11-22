Iran-Iraq cooperation to continue to strengthen ties: FM

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with a group of Iraqi intellectuals, university lecturers, critics and media activists in Tehran.

Emphasizing the importance of brotherly and developing relations between Iran and Iraq, Amir-Abdollahian called the positive effects of these relations on the interests of the two countries and the two nations as well as the region good.

Considering the common political will as well as the religious, historical, and cultural commonalities of the two nations, the relations between Iran and Iraq are in a privileged position, said the Iranian foreign minister, adding that consultations and collaborations of the two countries in fostering and promoting the relations continues in different levels.

The Iraqi attendees, for their part, appreciated the Iranian foreign minister for holding such a meeting and expressed their views on different issues especially the bilateral relations between Iran and Iraq.

SKH/5637856