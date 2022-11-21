Raeisi felicitates Tokayev on re-election as Kazakh president

Raeisi expressed hope that with the help of the joint efforts of the two countries' officials, Tehran and Astana will witness the expansion and deepening of relations in all fields as in the past.

Kazakhstan's incumbent president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been re-elected as the leader of the Central Asian country.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev secured a second term in Sunday's snap election, winning 81.31% of the vote, the central Asian nation's Central Election Commission said on Monday.

