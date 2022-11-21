3rd Japanese cabinet member in a month resigns in blow to PM

Kishida’s approval ratings have sunk after the July assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe revealed deep and longstanding ties between ruling Liberal Democratic Party politicians and the Unification Church, a group that critics say is a cult, Global News reported.

Internal affairs minister Minoru Terada tendered his resignation to Kishida after media reports the premier was preparing to sack him. Kishida’s office could not be reached for comment on those reports.

A poll conducted over the weekend, before Terada’s resignation, found that only 30.5% of respondents approved of Kishida, down 2.6 points from a survey in October, Asahi TV said on Monday.

Just over half, 51%, disapproved of how he had handled the resignation of two previous ministers, economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa and justice minister Yasuhiro Hanashi.

