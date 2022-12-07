IRGC vessel interacted in unsafe manner with navy ships

“The IRGCN’s actions violated international standards of professional and safe maritime behavior, increasing the risk of miscalculation and collision,” CENTCOM claimed in the statement, referring to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy.

US Navy ships were conducting a routine transit in international waters when the IRGCN patrol boat approached, CENTCOM added.

The incident happened on the evening of Dec. 5, it said, claiming that the Iranian vessel attempted to “blind the bridge by shining a spotlight and crossed within 150 yards of the US ships – dangerously close, particularly at night.”

It added that the US ships “deescalated” the situation and continued their transit “without further incident.”

“This dangerous action in international waters is indicative of Iran’s destabilizing activity across the Middle East,” said CENTCOM spokesperson Col. Joe Buccino.

