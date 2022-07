Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 20

Arman-e Emrooz:

Leader advises Erdogan to consider Syria's security as its own

Leader: Americans must be expelled from Eastern Al-Furat region

Arman-e Melli:

Russian, Turkish president meets Leader of Islamic Revolution

Asia:

Erdogan, Putin, Raeisi hold tripartite meeting in Tehran

Ebtekar:

Leader stresses expulsion of Americans from Eastern Al-Furat region

Military attack of Syria in detriment of Turkiye, in favor of terrorists, Leader says

Etela'at:

Any military operation in Syria to detriment of region: Leader

US troops must be expelled from Syria

Iran:

Raeisi calls Syria sovereignty a red line

Jam-e jam:

Leader calls for boosting Tehran-Moscow ties

Javan:

Coalition against terrorism, sanctions in Tehran

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Iran, Turkiye sign 8 coop. doc

kayhan:

$70 bn trade coop. planned between Iran, Turkish, Russian neighbors

