G20 rejects use of nuke weapons as inadmissible: declaration

"It is essential to uphold international law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability. This includes defending all the Purposes and Principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and adhering to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and infrastructure in armed conflicts. The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible," the G20 leaders said, TASS reported.

According to the declaration, "The peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are vital. Today’s era must not be of war."

The intrigue of the two-day G20 summit in Bali was whether the leaders would adopt a joint declaration, and there were no guarantees until the last moment that they would agree on one.

Numerous sources close to the talks said Indonesian President Joko Widodo personally had worked very hard for the summit to end with a final statement, despite the differences between participants in the gathering, on the situation in Ukraine in particular.

