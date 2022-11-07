Iran welcomes Ethiopia–Tigray peace agreement

The spokesperson of the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman, Nasser Kan'ani, supported the peace process that started following the agreement reached during the peace talks between the government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) which puts an and to the conflicts in northern Ethiopia.

"We congratulate the African Union as the main mediator and South Africa as the host of the negotiations and all participating parties for their constructive efforts in the last two years to achieve national unity and lasting peace in Ethiopia," Kan'ani said in a statement on Monday.

Announcing his readiness to provide any support to the Ethiopian government to stabilize peace and security in the African country, the Iranian spokesman expressed hope that the implementation of the peace agreement will lead to the stability, development and growth of this country and the peace for its people.

KI/spox