TEHRAN, Nov. 19 (MNA) – A large number of people from Iran's Isfahan province attended a meeting with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Saturday.

The meeting took place on Saturday morning in the Hosseiniyah of Imam Khomeini (RA) in Tehran on the anniversary of the burial of 370 Sacred Defense martyrs in 1982.