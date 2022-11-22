  1. World
3 injured in army helicopter crash in S Iraq

TEHRAN, Nov. 22 (MNA) – Following the crash of an Iraqi Army helicopter in the south of the country, three people were wounded.

The incident occurred in Samarra due to a technical problem.

The helicopter was carrying two officers and one member of the Iraqi army command. All the passengers were injured and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

