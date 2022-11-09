Biden renews US national emergency concerning Iran

"Our relations with Iran have not yet normalized, and the process of implementing the agreements with Iran, dated January 19, 1981, is ongoing," Biden said in a statement published on the White House website. “For this reason, the national emergency declared on November 14, 1979, and the measures adopted on that date to deal with that emergency must continue in effect beyond November 14, 2022. Therefore, in accordance with section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1622(d)), I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency with respect to Iran declared in Executive Order 12170."

The national emergency was announced on November 14, 1979, after the US Embassy takeover, known as the seizure of Den of Espionage, in the aftermath of the 1979 Islamic Revolution. It has been periodically renewed since then.

MNA/5627892