Lebanon-bound convoy of Iranian fuel tankers attacked

Iraqi sources said four explosions were heard near the Iraqi-Syrian border early on Wednesday and warplanes and helicopters could be heard flying over the region.

It is said that a drone targeted the area and some positions of resistance groups. Official sources have not yet confirmed these reports.

The reports said the attack occurred when 22 tankers were carrying diesel fuel from Iran to Lebanon through Syria.

The correspondent of al-Mayadeen in Baghdad announced that the air attack on the border points of Syria, which targeted several oil tankers, took place after the convoy crossed the borders of Iraq into Syrian territory.

Al-Mayadeen reporter, quoting field sources in Iraq, stated that the Zionist regime carried out the attack at the al-Qaem crossing using a drone.

Jabbar al-Maamouri, a member of the Coordination Framework announced that the reason for the explosion was the targeting of a shipment of Iranian fuel to Lebanon near the al-Qaem border crossing.

Three Israeli drones targeted Iran's fuel shipment to Lebanon in western Iraq, which, according to the information obtained, caused financial and human losses, he claimed

According to him, the action took place in the framework of the policy of Tel Aviv and its allies to cut off aid to end the energy crisis in Beirut and other Lebanese cities.

The official sources have not yet confirmed or denied the news, but the entry and exit of the tankers from the Arab country were completely official and legal and based on the agreement of the three countries of Iran, Syria, and Iraq.

