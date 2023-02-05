Iran, Zimbabwe vow to bolster coop. in geology field

The 9th Meeting of the Economic Joint Commission between Iran and Zimbabwe which kicked off on February 1 was concluded today.

During the Commission, both sides inked a document to cooperate in the areas of geology and mining discoveries.

The document of the bilateral meeting was signed by Iran's Minister of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare and Zimbabwe's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Geological Survey and Mineral Exploration Organization of Iran voiced readiness to cooperate with the Zimbabwean side in executing projects on practical geology, exploration, mining, and on-the-job training.

The two sides agreed to set out the final draft of the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between Iran and Zimbabwe in geology area by the end of May 2023.

