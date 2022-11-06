Iran, Zimbabwe discuss expanding bilateral cooperation

In the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian said that the bilateral relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Zimbabwe are growing and expressed hope that in the near future, with the holding of the 9th meeting of the Joint Commission on Cooperation between the two countries, relations in all fields will further develop.

The Iranian foreign minister pointed to the meeting between the presidents of the two countries on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting and emphasized the resolve of the high-ranking officials of the two countries to promote relations in various fields.

Mrs. Auxillia Mnangagwa, the wife of the President of Zimbabwe or the first lady, for her part stated Zimbabwe attaches great importance to the development of bilateral and international interactions and relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

She also called for all-out economic cooperation in various fields to strengthen relations and referred to the potentials and facilities of her country in the fields of agriculture, mining, health, medicine and medical treatment, and emphasized more cooperation between the two countries based on the existing potetnails.

MNA/Spox