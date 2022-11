The news sources announced that firefighting teams are extinguishing the fire in a multi-story building in Najaf.

The mentioned fire occurred in Al-Sadeq Street in Najaf.

The cause of fire is still unknown.

Iraqi news sources have published footage of flames of fire and smoke.

Sabereen News Telegram Channel also reported that the fire has occurred in a hotel in Najaf al-Ashraf, Iraq.

