Americans never worried about human rights in Iran: envoy

Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Amir Saeed Iravani said in a press conference in New York on Wednesday that the Iranian government tries to find a solution for its own internal problems, and that the rights to freedom of speech and peaceful gathering are recognized by the country’s Constitution.

The US claims that the UNSC meeting was held with the aim of backing human rights, but it is ironic that the Iranian people have been suffering from the US’s cruel sanctions for tens of years, which include food and medicine embargo, he noted.

The top diplomat also underscored that the US has misused the context of human rights and that it manipulates the UN agenda to pursue its own agenda.

The topic of the Wednesday meeting of the UNSC has been obviously intervention in the internal affairs of a government, which is an apparent violation of the UN Charter and international law, he added.

Iran rules out politicization of human rights as well as manipulation of the UN system by certain states, who attempt to advance their own political objectives, Iravani warned.

The Islamic Republic has always abided by human rights, he said, adding that all Iranians have expressed concern about territorial integrity, political independence, and national governance of the country, opposing violence, instability, and unrest.

The Iranian government seeks to find an inclusive solution by the use of consultations with elite and academic figures, he said, concluding that the international community is expected to respect principles such as national governance and non-intervention in the internal affairs of independent states.

