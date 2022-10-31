  1. World
Oct 31, 2022, 6:00 PM

HR org. warns against Saudi rulers plan to execute 15 people

TEHRAN, Oct. 31 (MNA) – A human rights organization has said that the Saudi rulers have sentenced 15 people including children to death and have warned against their imminent execution.

The European Saudi Organisation for Human Rights (ESOHR) announced today (Monday) in a statement that 15 dissidents were sentenced to death by the judicial authorities of Saudi Arabia.

According to the Saudi Leaks website, the ESOHR warned the Saudi rulers against the new death sentences, saying that the number of dissidents who are waiting for execution in prisons has increased now to 53 people.

The body further said eight of the people on the Saudi execution list are under 18.

The ESOHR emphasized in its statement that the execution of the death sentence against children in Saudi Arabia must end once for all.

