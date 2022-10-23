Iran team named for 2022 Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup

Ali Naderi has invited 12 players to Iran national team for the 2022 Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup.

Iran will play Paraguay in the opening match on Nov. 1.

Team Melli will also face the US and Japan in the following days.

The UAE, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and Spain are in Group A.

The competition will take place in Dubai, the UAE from Nov. 1 to 5.

Iran squad:

Moslem Mesigar, Mostafa Kiani, Mohammad Masoumizadeh, Ali Mirshekari, Mehdi Mirjalili, Movahed Mohammadpour, Saeid Piramoon, Mohammad Ahmadzadeh, Mohammadali Mokhtari, Amirhossein Akbari, Mehdi Shirmohammadi and Hamid Behzadpour

Russia are the most successful team, having won four tournaments.

Iran have won the title three times.

MA/TT