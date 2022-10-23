AEOI reacts to hacking attempt against its subsidiary

In a statement on Sunday, the AEOI said that the news published on cyberspace about the intrusion into the Atomic Energy Production and Development Company's email server was aimed at drawing public attention and is a part of media warfare.

The AEOI statement read, "According to the report received from the information technology department of Atomic Energy Production and Development Company, unauthorized access from a certain foreign country to the company's e-mail system led to the publication of the content of some e-mails in cyberspace.

It added that "shortly after the matter, the information technology department of the Atomic Energy Production and Development Company, based on the planned arrangements and in the earliest time while taking necessary and preventive measures, examined the issue from various dimensions and submitted its preliminary report to the AEOI officials."

"The content in users' emails contains technical messages and routine and daily exchanges of emails. It is obvious that the purpose of such illegal attempts, which is a desperate move, is to draw public attention and a part of a psychological operation and is worthless," the AEOI added.

