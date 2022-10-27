Iran starts building 10-megawatt plate fuel research reactor

In the presence of the vice president and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), the construction of a 10-megawatt plate fuel research reactor with 20 percent enrichment began in Isfahan on Thursday.

The ceremony of starting the construction of a 10 MW research reactor was held today in the Isfahan nuclear facility in the presence of Mohammad Eslami, Vice President and AEOI chairman, and a group of senior managers of the country's nuclear industry.

The development comes after Eslami, announced on his visit to the Isfahan nuclear facility in August that to complete the nuclear production cycle, the construction of a research reactor will soon begin at the Isfahan site.

