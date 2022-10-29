Border guards disband 2 weapon-trafficking gangs in W Iran

In an intelligence and planned operation on Wednesday, the border guards of the Kermanshah province succeeded in identifying an arms smuggling gang in the border area of Qasr-e-Shirin, Goudarzi said.

In this operation, border guards stationed in the border area managed to arrest 2 smugglers and seize 2 vehicles carrying 38 handguns, 76 magazines, one sword, and one Kalashnikov.

Goudarzi also announced that the border guards of the Dehloran border area in the southwest of Ilam province, with the cooperation of the intelligence forces, managed to arrest smugglers who intended to transfer 5 Kalashnikov and Colt weapons to the country.

RHM/5619657