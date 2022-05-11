  1. Iran
Border guards disband weapon-trafficking gang in SE Iran

TEHRAN, May 11 (MNA) – Iranian border guards dismantled an arms-smuggling gang in the Southeastern parts of the country, the Iranian border police commander reported.

In an intelligence and planned operation on Wednesday, the border guards of the Zabul province succeeded in identifying an arms smuggling gang in the border area of Sistan and Baluchestan, Iranian border police commander Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi said.

In this operation, border guards stationed in the border area managed to arrest a  smuggler and seize a vehicle carrying 18 handguns, 3 mini Kalashnikov, 3 Rifle grenades, and a Goryunov handgun.

Saying that the search to identify and arrest the smugglers is continuing, General Goudarzi stated that Border guards have an active presence in the border areas and they will not allow anyone to disturb the order and security at the borders.

Fighting against smugglers and armed miscreants has been always on the agenda of the border guards, he also stressed.

