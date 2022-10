Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a phone conversation with Hussain on Friday and felicitated him on his re-election as the foreign minister of Iraq.

During the conversation, the two sides emphasized the continuity of strategic relations between Iran and Iraq.

They also discussed bilateral relations and joint regional and international cooperation.

Amir-Abdollahian expressed hope that the two countries will further expand their joint cooperation in all fields.

ZZ/FNA14010806000736