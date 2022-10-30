Iran FM felicitates 68th anniversary of Algerian Revolution

In a Sunday message to the Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra, Amir-Abdollahian congratulated the 68th anniversary of the Algerian Revolution to him, the government, and the people of the country.

He also expressed hope that with the efforts of the officials of the two countries, the two countries will witness the growth and development of relations and cooperation in all international and regional fields.

The Algerian War, also known as the Algerian Revolution or the Algerian War of Independence, and sometimes in Algeria as the War of 1 November, was fought between France and the Algerian National Liberation Front from 1954 to 1962, which led to Algeria winning its independence from France.

ZZ/5620488