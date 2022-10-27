Raeisi arrives in Zanjan, inaugurates major power plants

President Ebrahim Raeisi arrived in the city of Zanjan province this morning for a one-day visit to the northwestern province.

Upon his arrival, the president inaugurated 6 power plants, including two gas units of Arian Power Plant in Zanjan. The Arian power plant was inaugurated in Raeisi's presence, while the other projects were inaugurated by him through video-conferencing.

The Arian power plant adds 366 MW to electricity capacity in Zanjan, while the three plans will increase the power plant capacity of 160 MW in the provinces of West Azarbaijan, Fars and Khorasan Razavi and one plan to increase the power plant capacity of 180 MW opens in East Azarbaijan province.

Launching the aforementioned power plant units will increase the national electricity production capacity by 1,026 megawatts overall.

KI