Iran's gas exports to Turkey exceed 7 bn cubic meters

According to the statistics by the Turkey Statistics Office, Iran-Turkey trade during the first nine months of the current year, 2022, grew 26% to reach 4 billion and $809 million.

The two countries' trade balance in the same period last year was 3 billion and 799 million dollars.

According to the report, Turkey's exports to Iran from January to September 2022 grew 11% compared to the previous year in the same period, to reach 2 billion and 213 million dollars of goods exports to Iran.

Turkey's imports from Iran during the first 9 months of the current year, too, increased noticeably, or 43% compared with the year before to reach 2 billion and 596 million dollars.

Turkey from January to April 2021 imported 1 billion and 809 million dollars of goods from Iran.

The two countries' trade balance during the first nine months of 2022 was 383 million dollars to Iran's benefit.

Also, the Euro Stat, the EU news commission, reported that Iran from January to September 2022, exported more than 7 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey.

According to the report, Iran's natural gas exports to Turkey during the first nine months of the current year were 7 billion and 80 million cubic meters, while during the same period last year it was 7 billion and 390 million cubic meters.

