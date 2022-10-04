Baghdad getting ready to host high-level Iran-Saudi talks

In a recent interview with the French newspaper "Le Figaro," Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said that Baghdad is preparing itself for a new round of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia and stated that he is working to hold a "high-level" meeting between the officials of the two countries.

"Baghdad is preparing to host a new round," the Iraqi PM said.

As regards the impact of the failure of talks on the revival of the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) on Iraq, Al-Kadhemi said that "the failure of these talks will affect the entire region because the countries in the region are implementing large development projects that require the cooperation of all the countries."

He added, "Everyone should find a solution for all differences in a dialogue process and understand the stances of the other side."

The Prime Minister referred to the recent political unrest and Sadrist protests in Baghdad's Green Zone and said that "Iraq was on the verge of civil war but his government wisely and prudently prevented the situation from escalating into a civil war."

Meanwhile, he warned that if such developments occur again in Iraq, all Iraqi will be losers.

He described the Sadrist bloc's withdrawal from the parliament despite gaining the most votes in the elections as a big mistake, because, he said the withdrawal gave his political opponents a chance to fill in for him.

He added that Iraqi political groups are still not familiar with the rules of democracy.

