Iran draws against Senegal in friendly

Iran and Africa champion Senegal played in a friendly match on Tuesday and the match ended with a 1-1 draw. The match was held at the Admira Wacker in Mödling, Austria.

Iranian player Morteza Pour Ali Ganji scored own goal for Senegal in the minute of 59 while Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun equalized the match five minutes later in the minute of 64.

This was the second friendly match for the Iranian team in preparation for the World Cup.

Iran national football team edged past Uruguay 1-0 in a friendly match in preparation for Qatar World Cup on Sep. 23.

Iran will face the national team of Russia in its third friendly.

MNA