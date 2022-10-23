Iran, Uzbekistan sign agreement worth $5.5 mn

The agreement and MoUs were signed during a meeting between the representative of the Iran National Innovation Fund and the CEO of the Uzbek Fund for financing science and innovation support.

The Iranian delegation is visiting Uzbekistan to take part in the country's Innovation Week exhibition. 29 Iranian knowledge-based companies are offering their products in this exhibition.

During the meeting, the Iranian side proposed the establishment of a joint fund to finance innovative projects of the two countries.

The two sides are set to present their proposals regarding financing specific projects and establishing a joint fund.

