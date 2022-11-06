  1. Sports
Iran wins 2022 Greco-Roman wrestling world cup

TEHRAN, Nov. 06 (MNA) – The Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers won the 2022 Greco-Roman wrestling world cup after beating hosts Azerbaijan in Baku on Sunday.

The Iranian national Greco-Roman wrestling team beat Azerbaijan to win the title of the Greco-ROman World Cup on Sunday.

The final of the World Wrestling Cup was held on Sunday night in Baku, Azerbaijan, between the teams of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, and in the end, the Iranian team came out victorious while both teams won 5 bouts.

The Iranian team equalized with Azerbaijan in the competition 5-5 and a positive score of 21-19 and became the champion.

The host team Azerbaijan became the runner up followed by the All-World Team and Turkey in third and fourth places.

