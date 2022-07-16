Iran opposes war everywhere: Amir-Abdollahian

In a Friday phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian dismissed recent accusations leveled by the US national security adviser against Tehran. The Iranian minister said such claims – coinciding with US President Joe Biden's visit to the occupied Palestinian territories – are in line with certain specific political objectives the White House is after.

On July 11, Jake Sullivan claimed Washington had received “information” indicating that Iran was preparing to provide Russia with “up to several hundred UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), including weapons-capable UAVs on an expedited timeline” for use in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

In a post on his Twitter account on Thursday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan’ani censured Washington for keeping up “unconditional” support for the “most murderous” regime in the world, namely Israel, and spreading lies about what it calls Tehran’s support for the war in Ukraine.

“National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan accompanied Biden to Tel Aviv to reinforce America’s commitment to unconditional support for world’s most murderous child-killing regime,” Kan’ani tweeted.

Elsewhere in the conversation, the Iranian foreign minister told his Ukrainian counterpart that Tehran's principled stance is based on opposition to war everywhere in the world. He said Iran would continue working to help end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"As we have announced since the beginning of the crisis [in Ukraine], we are against the war in Afghanistan, Yemen, Palestine and Ukraine," Amir-Abdollahian said. "The principled and explicit stance of the Islamic Republic in opposition to war and support for an end to the war is not similar to the dual approach of certain Western countries, which is based on double standards."

The top Iranian diplomat said the country was ready to expand relations with Ukraine in all fields, particularly in the economic and agricultural sectors.

The Ukrainian foreign minister hailed Iran's anti-war position and its efforts to help establish a ceasefire or find a political solution to the ongoing crisis.

Kuleba said Ukraine was willing to open a new chapter in ties with Tehran. He said Iran and Ukraine should not allow others to disrupt their relations through accusations.

The top Ukrainian diplomat invited his Iranian counterpart to travel to Kyiv.

ZZ/PressTV