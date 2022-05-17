Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on May 17 

Asia
Iran pursuing goods bartering with Cuba: Safari
Aftab-e-Eghtesadi
Oil industry has high capacity for developing knowledge-based professions: Pres. Raeisi
Abrar
Vienna talks have not been halted: FM spox
Iran waiting for Washington's political decision in Vienna
Possibility of finalization of Iran nuclear deal in upcoming days: Russia
US’s Blinken discusses JCPOA with European countries’ FMs
Pres. Raeisi congratulates election of UAE new president
Interventionist remarks of US Department of State’s spokesperson on Iran
E’temand
Sandstorm in Iraq closed schools, departments in western Iran
Eskenas
Russia not a hurdle in Vienna talks: Khatibzadeh
Eghtesad-e-Mardom
Crude stevedoring in 13th government ‘doubled’
Turkey, Iraq request for extension and increase of gas imports from Iran
MA
