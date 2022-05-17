Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on May 17 

Asia

Iran pursuing goods bartering with Cuba: Safari

Aftab-e-Eghtesadi

Oil industry has high capacity for developing knowledge-based professions: Pres. Raeisi

Abrar

Vienna talks have not been halted: FM spox

Iran waiting for Washington's political decision in Vienna

Possibility of finalization of Iran nuclear deal in upcoming days: Russia

US’s Blinken discusses JCPOA with European countries’ FMs

Pres. Raeisi congratulates election of UAE new president

Interventionist remarks of US Department of State’s spokesperson on Iran

E’temand

Sandstorm in Iraq closed schools, departments in western Iran

Eskenas

Russia not a hurdle in Vienna talks: Khatibzadeh

Eghtesad-e-Mardom

Crude stevedoring in 13th government ‘doubled’

Turkey, Iraq request for extension and increase of gas imports from Iran

