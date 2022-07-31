Iran to set up Kish-Doha shuttle flights

Khoshkhoo said that Iran's aviation industry is ready to cooperate in holding the 2022 Qatar World Cup and establish shuttle flights from Kish to Doha.

According to the agreement between Tehran and Doha, the necessary facilities for the transfer of passengers have been taken into account, he noted.

There will be no restriction on the transfer of passengers during the event, he further noted.

The FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022.

