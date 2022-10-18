Thousands hold protests in Paris demanding wage increase

Demonstrators are rallying in the French cpaital of Paris to demand higher wages, for the retirement age to be lowered to 60 and for encroachments on the right to strike to be lifted, Sputnik reported.

Four leading French trade unions - the General Confederation of Labor, the General Confederation of Labor - Workers' Force, the Federation Syndicale Unitaire, and the Solidaires - announced the strike.

Also on Sunday, thousands of protesters gathered in Paris to take part in a march against rocketing living costs and the impotence of the government.

The Russian news agency is showing the protests on Tuesday live and online on its website.

MNA