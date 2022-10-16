5 killed, 9 injured in tribal clashes in South Sudan

According to the announcement of the Sudanese army, following tribal conflicts, a number of houses of the residents of this area were burnt down and at least 5 people were killed and 9 were injured.

Earlier, the United Nations announced in a report that from the beginning of the current year to July, 322 people were killed during the violence in Sudan.

From time to time, various regions of Sudan witness bloody conflicts over land, pastures, and water resources between Arab and African tribes.

