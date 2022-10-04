13 terrorists killed in Russian airstrike in Syria

"Russia’s Aerospace Forces destroyed facilities of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in the Idlib de-escalation zone, which posed a security threat to service members from the Russian contingent and the government forces of the Syrian Arab Republic," Deputy Head of Russia’s Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Sides in Syria Major General Oleg Yegorov said at a briefing on Monday.

According to the major general, Russian aircraft targeted underground shelters of illegal armed units near the Ruayha and Msibin settlements.

"Thirteen militants were killed, including field commanders Abu Yusef Al-Shami and Khaled al-Yusef (Abu Omar), while another 22 members of the terrorist group were seriously wounded," Yegorov noted, adding that the destruction of terrorist shelters made it possible to prevent terrorist attacks on the facilities of the Russian Armed Forces and Syrian government troops.

The Russian general specified that the Russian strike had also eliminated a terrorist weapons depot containing four improvised rocket launchers, a ZU-23 anti-aircraft gun, and small arms.

ZZ/PR