Russia's FSB foils terror attack plotted by Ukraine

"In January this year, Russia’s Federal Security Service foiled an attempt by a Nazi ideology supporter and a Russian national to commit a terror-related crime on the territory of the North Caucasian Federal District, which he plotted on an assignment from the Ukrainian intelligence services," the press office said in a statement.

During the search of the suspect’s residence, FSB operatives seized means of terror ready for use, it said.

As the FSB press office reported, "during the questioning, the criminal confessed to his unlawful intentions."

Investigators have opened a criminal case under part 1, article 30 and part 2, article 205 of Russia’s Criminal Code ("A Terror Act Plotted by a Group of Individuals on Conspiracy or by an Organized Group"), the FSB press office said, TASS reported.

MNA/PR