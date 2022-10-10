Lukashenko holds meeting with military officials

The leader of NATO and some European countries are considering options to carry out aggression against Belarus, up to conducting a nuclear attack, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting on security issues on Monday.

"The situation around Belarus, as we have already said, remains tense. One of the reasons is that the West keeps arguing that the Belarusian army will directly engage [in Russia’s] special military operation in Ukraine. Having been influenced by such bogus stories, the military and political leader of the North Atlantic Alliance and a number of European countries are now openly considering options to carry out aggression against our country, up to conducting a nuclear strike," the BelTA news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying.

He noted that it was no news for the Belarusian authorities. "I warned you a long time ago that their goal today is not to prevent us from fighting on the Russian side directly in Ukraine, to prevent, God forbid, a nuclear strike and so on. That’s not the main thing. The main goal, which has remained unchanged since the start, is to drag us into war and do away with Russia and Belarus altogether," Lukashenko stressed.

MP/PR