Belarus cannot ignore aggressive policy of NATO, neighbors

The Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said that various developments and measures to respond to the evolving situation were discussed in detail during the meeting chaired by Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko, Belta, the state-owned national news agency of the Republic of Belarus, said on Tuesday.

"The situation is really complicated today. A number of hostile leaders of the neighboring countries, unfortunately, have openly outlined the goals that they want to achieve by working against our country. We cannot leave this without attention,” Viktor Khrenin emphasized. “We will respond to all threats that may arise quickly, accurately and adequately. For this, we have both the forces and the means."

The defense minister said that, under the guise of an imaginary "threat from the East", NATO countries and Belarus' neighbors are not just militarizing. They are preparing for war. "They are preparing their infrastructure, their troops. We have specific data. We are monitoring the situation, we see what they are doing. Proceeding from this, we are mapping out concrete and adequate response measures," he added.

MNA