President Raeisi holds talks with Belarus counterpart 

The meeting of the Iranian president Ebrahim Raeisi with the president of Belarus took place on the sideline of the 22nd summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Samarkand city of Uzbekistan.

Earlier on the same day, Raeisi met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, where he congratulated Iran on its Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) full membership.

Xi stressed that China supports Iran in safeguarding its national sovereignty and national dignity, and is willing to work with Iran to uphold the principle of non-interference in internal affairs and safeguard the common interests of developing countries.

On Thursday President Raeisi met with a number of his counterparts from Russia, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan as well as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The second day of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit kicked off Friday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Russian President Vladimir Putin in attendance, among others. The SCO is holding its first in-person summit in Samarkand in Uzbekistan after two years.

The summit is set to deliberate on regional security challenges, boosting trade and energy supplies among other issues.

RHM/