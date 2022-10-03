Mahan air dismisses reports of bombing threat on its flight

Mahan Air issued a statement on Monday to dismiss the alleged attempted bombing onboard one of its flights over India.

"After the release of reports on alleged bombing threat onboard a Mahan Airlines flight over India and request an emergency landing, the public relations department of Mahan Air announced in a statement that the Airbus 340 passenger plane belonging to the company was traveling from Tehran to Guangzhou in China, and the pilot informed the control center as soon as he learned about the possibility of a bomb attack on the flight. After the Mahan control center said that the story was fabricated and that the flight was completely safe, it continued its way."

Mahan Air added that such reports in the current international and domestic circumstances are in line with psychological warfare to undermine the country's security.

The Iranian airliner added that the flight landed safely at its destination, stressing its resolve to continue to serve the passengers the best quality services and provide maximum security.

MNA/ TSNM