  1. Iran
Oct 3, 2022, 3:39 PM

Mahan air dismisses reports of bombing threat on its flight

Mahan air dismisses reports of bombing threat on its flight

TEHRAN, Oct. 03 (MNA) – Iranian Mahan Air has rejected earlier today's reports on a bombing threat onboard the Tehran-Guangzhou flight as fabricated and part of the propaganda campaign against Iran.

Mahan Air issued a statement on Monday to dismiss the alleged attempted bombing onboard one of its flights over India.

"After the release of reports on alleged bombing threat onboard a Mahan Airlines flight over India and request an emergency landing, the public relations department of Mahan Air announced in a statement that the Airbus 340 passenger plane belonging to the company was traveling from Tehran to Guangzhou in China, and the pilot informed the control center as soon as he learned about the possibility of a bomb attack on the flight. After the Mahan control center said that the story was fabricated and that the flight was completely safe, it continued its way."

Mahan Air added that such reports in the current international and domestic circumstances are in line with psychological warfare to undermine the country's security.

The Iranian airliner added that the flight landed safely at its destination, stressing its resolve to continue to serve the passengers the best quality services and provide maximum security.

MNA/ TSNM

News Code 192058
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/192058/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News