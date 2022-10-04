Landing permission issued for Mahan flight: Indian embassy

After the release of reports on an alleged bombing threat onboard a Mahan Airlines flight over India and a request for an emergency landing, the Indian Embassy in Tehran in a statement announced that the Air Traffic Control in New Delhi was informed of a bomb threat to abroad Mahan air flight from Tehran to Guangzhou by Captain of the flight while overflying Indian airspace in Rajasthan, and he requested permission to land in New Delhi.

In view of the emergency, clearance was immediately given and the captain of the aircraft was advised to proceed and cleared to land at the nearby airport of Jaipur (Rajasthan), it added.

The statement continued that the captain, however, chose not to land in Jaipur and instead opted to continue the onward journey to its final destination.

Some news sources on Monday reported a bomb threat on board an Iranian passenger flight when it was approaching Delhi. According to these sources, the authorities at the Delhi airport were immediately put on alert, and permission was sought for landing. But permission was not granted due to technical reasons and diverted to Jaipur. In Jaipur too, it was not allowed to land. The plane then followed its original route to China.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian Mahan Air rejected reports on a bombing threat onboard the Tehran-Guangzhou flight as fabricated and part of the propaganda campaign against Iran.

"After the release of reports on alleged bombing threat onboard a Mahan Airlines flight over India and request an emergency landing, the public relations department of Mahan Air announced in a statement that the Airbus 340 passenger plane belonging to the company was traveling from Tehran to Guangzhou in China, and the pilot informed the control center as soon as he learned about the possibility of a bomb attack on the flight. After the Mahan control center said that the story was fabricated and that the flight was completely safe, it continued its way."

Mahan Air added that such reports in the current international and domestic circumstances are in line with psychological warfare to undermine the country's security.

The Iranian airliner added that the flight landed safely at its destination, stressing its resolve to continue to serve the passengers the best quality services and provide maximum security.

ZZ/5601960